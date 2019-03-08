The Dracula Spectacula by Honiton Community Theatre Company

The Dracula Spectacula. Picture: Honiton Community Theatre Honiton Community Theatre

A school outing, led by an innocent young teacher, to Transylvania. What could possibly go wrong?

Sally Cregan and Katie Haywood, co-directors of The Dracula Spectacula. Picture: Honiton Community Theatre Company Sally Cregan and Katie Haywood, co-directors of The Dracula Spectacula. Picture: Honiton Community Theatre Company

In the musical comedy The Dracula Spectacula - Honiton Community Theatre Company's first youth production - Nadia Naïve takes her pupils on an educational trip to the domain of the vampire Count.

Naturally they meet him, along with a host of thirsty minions.

But all is not lost - the forces of good are at hand, in the form of 'positive action man' Nick and his sidekick Father O'Stake.

The show, at The Beehive on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2, is co-directed by Katie Haywood and Sally Cregan.

The pair said the theatre group decided to put on a youth-only production to showcase the talents of its younger performers, many of whom had joined when the company put on Annie in 2017.

Mrs Cregan said: "Prior to that, children were involved in the society, but very much in minor roles or as part of the company.

"When we did Annie, we had an influx of really talented and excited kids who had the desire to learn about theatre in a more structured way.

"I feel that we've continued to grow since then and we don't want to lose that momentum now. We're developing the next generation of theatrical talent in Honiton, giving them the opportunity to be ambitious and successful in theatre."

Mrs Haywood said the young cast had taken to the show with enthusiasm.

"I'm always surprised by their flexibility, their work ethic, how much fun they get out of performing," she said.

"I think you could throw pretty much any story at them and they would enjoy it, because of the medium, and the fact that they're allowed to express themselves.

"I think they're really enjoying it. There's something in there for all of them; those who really love to sing can sing, the dancers are getting plenty of opportunity to do that, and the 'very serious actors' get their moment too."

It is hoped that this will be the first of many youth productions by the theatre group.

The performances are at 7pm on the Friday and at 2pm and 7pm on the Saturday. Tickets are £10, or £8 for under 16s.