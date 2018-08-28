Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL Archant

Historic former coaching inn will have a public bar, resturant and 14 en-suite bedrooms

The George in bygone days - the Boxing Day Meet was a traditional event there. The George in bygone days - the Boxing Day Meet was a traditional event there.

After closing its doors more than a decade ago Axminster’s historic George Hotel is finally set to reopen on Thursday (February 7).

District and county councillors Andrew Moulding and Ian Hall got a sneak preview of the £550,000 refurbishment ahead of the big day.

In a joint statement they said: “The George Hotel management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth are really looking forward to meeting residents of Axminster and the surrounding area, to showcase the major redevelopment works, carried out by South Coast Inns, which has transformed the George into a foremost hotel.

“In 1789 King George III together with Queen Charlotte and three of their daughters, travelling form Weymouth, stopped at the George Inn, followed by a visit to the carpet factory on the site of the present Axminster Heritage Centre.

“Axminster is often considered as the gateway to the Jurassic Coast and is a premier destination for visitors to the south west as they enter the town.

“The Axminster town centre is developing a number of attractions, including the River Cottage Kitchen, Axminster Heritage and a town centre which boasts a wide range of independent shops.

“Alan Berry and Mo Blyth have a clear plan to cater for the tastes of local people, who can look forward to a wide range of high quality food, drinks and beverages.

“The bar and restaurant menu will attract both tourists and residents alike, with a varied menu to suit all tastes in stunning surroundings. Alan and Mo are pleased that South Coast Inns are able to open the hotel after ten years of stagnation.

“The George Hotel will be the jewel in the crown for Axminster, which will feature the glorious Minster Church at the south of the town and the historic George Hotel at the north of the town centre.”

The two councillors have also welcomed the reopening of the bedrooms in April. The George will offer 14 en-suite rooms available for visitors to the area. The popular Adam Room will be available from April for wedding receptions, parties and meetings and will rekindle memories for many people in Axminster.

And the new venture will offer a range of job opportunities for local people.