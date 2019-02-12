The challenge of The Grizzly

photo Terry Ife

With The Grizzly taking place in March, we take a look back at pictures from 2009.

photo Terry Ife

For more than three decades, Axe Valley Runners have organised The Grizzly around Seaton.

The challenging run test the hardiness of those who take part by setting a course across tough terrain, which includes beach pebbles, deep mud and steep hills.

Over the years, more than 80,000 runs have been completed and hundreds of thousands of pounds raised for charities.

This year’s run is due to take place on Sunday, March 10 and those taking part are warned that: “The Grizzly has more than 3,000ft ascent in its 20 miles. There are two sections of beach, totalling well over a mile; two energy-sapping bogs, where runners are often up to their waists in water and mud; and the infamous ‘Stairway to Heaven’, a steep path up the side of a cliff (beware if you suffer from vertigo). Some of the descents are steep and often very slippery, so please take care. It will take roughly your road marathon time, perhaps longer if conditions are grim.”

photo Terry Ife

There are also Cub and Junior runs for those who want join in without taking on the challenge of the full route.

With the event soon to take place, we have taken a look back 10 years, to show you some of those who took part in 2009.

For more information about The Grizzly and Axe Valley Runners, visit www.axevalleyrunners.org.uk

