The Jake Leg Jug Band add their own twist in Dalwood

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 March 2020

The Jake Leg Jug Band will be performing at The Tuckers Jazz Club, in Dalwood. Picture: The Jake Leg Jug Band

Organisers say the next band that is lined up for Tuckers Jazz Club is something a bit different this month.

The Jake Leg Jug Band will be travelling all the way from Stoke on Trent to the Tuckers Arms in Dalwood.

The group brings the authentic sounds of 1920s and 1930s America, including jazz, blues, gospel and ragtime, and put their own twist on it, with songs of murder, betrayal, gambling, liquor and redemption.

The line up of The Jake Leg Jug Band is Duncan Wilcox on vocals and double bass), Bryony Rose on vocals and washboard, Neil Hulse on vocals and guitar), Toby Wilson on vocals, banjo and dobro), and Liam Ward on vocals, harmonica and jug

Organiser Tina Mackenney said: 'I'm sure you'll love them! - loads of energy and very entertaining.'

The Jake Leg Jug Band will be performing at The Tuckers Jazz Club, in Dalwood, on Saturday, March 21, at 8pm

Tickets cost £10 and for more information, visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk or call 01404 831280 or 07999 553477.

