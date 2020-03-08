Advanced search

The King's Arms sets the stage for Horses! Horses!

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 March 2020

Horses! Horses! will be performed at The King’s Arms in Stockland. Picture: Wassail Theatre

Horses! Horses! will be performed at The King's Arms in Stockland. Picture: Wassail Theatre

Archant

The darkly comic tale, 'Horses! Horses!', presented by the Somerset based Wassail Theatre, will be performed in the authentic setting of a local pub.

Staged aptly in The King's Arms in Stockland, the story follows the life of Johnny, a pub landlord as he arranges an inn-saving fundraiser.

The dark comedy addresses how a community thinks about its local pub, and more importantly, whether to 'use it or lose it'. Expect a curious mix of pub games, pints, crisps, heartbreak, laughter, country music, karaoke and a few surprises - such as a stolen horse!

Last summer, Wassail Theatre performed Rex the King at Stockland Village Hall as a fundraiser to support the newly opened King's Arms, so the company is well-placed to perform such a pertinent performance.

The donation-only show starts at 7.30pm, on Thursday, March 12. To book a seat, or a pre-show supper, call the pub on 01404 881686.

