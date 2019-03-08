Judith Paris stars in comedy The Kingfisher at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

Judith Paris, co-star of The Kingfisher. Picture: Supplied by artist Supplied by artist

The National Theatre actor Judith Paris and Sidmouth favourite James Pellow co-star in a comedy play at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The National Theatre actor Judith Paris and Sidmouth favourite James Pellow co-star in a comedy play at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

The Kingfisher, by William Douglas-Home, runs from Thursday, September 5, until Wednesday, September 11 as part of the Sidmouth Summer Play Festival.

In the play, Cecil, a 70-year-old novelist living with his fussy butler, is delighted by the news that the man who stole the love of his life 50 years ago has died. He arranges to meet the newly widowed Evelyn, determined to make her his wife this time around. He does not consider that she might be less keen on the idea.

Ms Paris, who plays Evelyn, was part of the National Theatre Company over a period of 11 years. She performed in The Tempest and Coriolanus, both directed by Sir Peter Hall, as well as, amongst others, Jumpers, Animal Farm and Little Hotel On The Side. She also joined the Royal Shakespeare Company to play Celia in As You Like It, directed by Trevor Nunn.

One of her most treasured shows was playing the leader of the chorus in Medea on Broadway, starring Diana Rigg. She has also been in Dr Who. In 1976, when Tom Baker played the Doctor, she had the part of Eldrad in the story Hand Of Fear .

She said she had been looking forward to sharing the stage once again with James Pellow, a veteran of the Sidmouth Play Festival.

"James and I played together last year in both Lloyd George Knew My Father and The Dresser and we had a wonderful time," she said.

"The Kingfisher is going to be great fun. It's a very funny comedy but also romantic and full of pathos. A wry look at love in one's senior years."

Producer Jonny Clines said:

"We are incredibly lucky to have Judith in our acting company.

"She is a wonderful talent and together with James Pellow we are anticipating a great week of theatre.

"The Kingfisher is something different for the festival, not least being set in a garden, and we are hopeful that the play will be a big hit for us this season."

To book tickets visit the theatre's website or call the box office on 01395 514 413.