Lyme artists hear from woman 'obsessed with paper'

PUBLISHED: 11:59 28 January 2020

Clare Colby demonstrating the many and varied uses of paper. Picuyre LRAS

'Obsessed with paper' was the frank admission of a woman describing herself as a 'maker' and who fascinated members of Lyme Regis Art Society at their recent meeting.

Clare Colby impressed the group with her knowledge of the ingenious uses of a substance people take for granted.

Her career covered graphic design, making paper toys and publishing greeting cards and after a break for a family, she worked for The Devon Guild and Craftsmen teaching adult education classes.

Clare finished with a demonstration of paper-flower making, recommending Italian crepe paper as being more stretchy and colourfast than our usual British variety and floristry websites as a useful source.

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays in The Woodmead Halls, from 2pm to 4pm, until the end of March. The next demonstration will be on February 2 when Xiao Baili will demonstrate Chinese brush work. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For further details, go to https://www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk

