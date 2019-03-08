New books for Hawkchurch pupils

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:01 31 July 2019

Hawkchurch pupils with some of their new Christian books. Picture Christopher Threlfall

Hawkchurch pupils with some of their new Christian books. Picture Christopher Threlfall

Archant

Pupils at Hawkchurch have plenty more to read - thanks to a special award

The village's Church of Engalnd primary school has been given a 'speaking volumes' grant by The Christian Book Promotion Trust.

The fund was set up by Cecil Jackson Cole because he felt that there was not enough Christian literacy to support him after his wife had passed away.

A philanthropist, he helped to set up some great charities such as Oxfam, Help the Aged and Action Aid.

The Hawkchurch school received a number of books provided by Bridge Books, in Exeter, along with some donations from the shop itself.

They were a big hit with the children as reading material in their recently developed spiritual area. The Minecraft Bibles were the most popular.

A spokeswoman for the school said: "The school has a big focus on reading as this enables children to be able access all learning."

Hawkchurch currently has 47 children and continues to grow. They start from nursery through to year 6 and currently there are spaces. Call 01297 678331.

