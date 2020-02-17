The Neil Maya Quartet to play the cool tunes of 1959 in Charmouth

The Neil Maya Quartet will be performing in Charmouth in March.

For one night only in March, the Devon-based Neil Maya Quartet will descend on Charmouth Village Hall, with a fusion of sophisticated sounds from 1959.

Following three sell-out dates last month, this jazz quartet will head just over the border into Dorset, for the last of their Brubeck Project concerts with the touring arts charity Artsreach.

The Neil Maya Quartet will play some of Dave Brubeck's most challenging tunes such as Blue Rondo Ala Turk, Unsquare Dance and Take Five.

Dave Brubeck's 'Take Five' is, arguably, one of the most famous jazz compositions, and helped the acclaimed American pianist and composer spearhead the breakthrough of jazz into the popular mainstream.

Alongside the Brubeck favourites, the quartet will perform some original tunes with a light, skilful touch and an air of frivolity.

The Neil Maya Quartet will perform live in Charmouth Village Hall on Saturday, March 14, at 7.30pm. For tickets see www.artsreach.co.uk or call 07967 759135.