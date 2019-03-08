Unique ship set to arrive in Lyme

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank Archant

The Phoenicia will spend the weekend moored alongside the town's historic Cobb harbour

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The only traditionally built replica Phoenician ship in the World, will sail into in Lyme Regis on Friday (June 21).

The Phoenicia will spend the weekend moored alongside the town's historic Cobb harbour.

Later the vessel will make her way out of UK waters to the Mediterranean for the start of an epic cross-Atlantic attempt. The expedition, known as Phoenicians Before Columbus, will be led by local man and captain Philip Beale FRGS. The trip aims to prove that the Phoenicians reached the Americas 2000 years before Columbus.

It has the support of Colonel John Blashford-Snell CBE, sailing legend Sir Robin Knox Johnston and historian and broadcaster Dan Snow, who wished the crew 'all the very best as they set off on this remarkable adventure'.

The Expedition is also the proud recipient of the Captain Scott Society's 'Spirit of Adventure' Award 2019.

The building of Phoenicia was commissioned by Philip Beale for Phoenicia's first expedition - a successful circumnavigation of Africa in 2008-10.

This weekend, special guests, Lyme Regis residents and visitors will have the chance to go on board and meet some of the crew who are looking forward to sharing the ship's intricacies and details of their mission.

Clary Hughes, of the Phoenicians Before Columbus Expedition team, said: "Whether you gaze from the shore, stroll down the Cobb for a better view or come on board for a real taste of Phoenician engineering and shipbuilding, don't miss the opportunity to see Phoenicia before the Expedition attempts to change history."

Limited tickets for lunchtime and evening packages are available for Saturday June 22, and must be purchased in advance. On Sunday, June 23, Phoenicia will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm. The cost is £10 but children under 12 go free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Lyme Regis harbourmaster Grahame Forshaw said: "It's always exciting to have a visiting vessel and very appealing. The arrival of Phoenicia will help freshen the mind that in the 16th/17th centuries, Lyme was the second busiest port in Britain."

For event information and tickets, visit www.phoeniciansbeforecolumbus.com/events