Community kitchen providing food to the needy in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 16:33 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 31 March 2020

The Random Kitchen is feeding people for free in Honiton. Picture: The Random Kitchen

A pop-up community kitchen is offering frozen meals to vulnerable and isolated peple in Honiton amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Random Kitchen, co-organised by town councillor Jason Hannay, district councllor Tony McCollum and his wife Cathryn and other selfless volunteers, is cooking up the meals free of charge with food donated by the community of Honiton.

The kitchen has been set up at Honiton Rugby Club.

A spokesman said: “To book, please ring 07980 922696

“We will need name address , allergies, and if the meals are for children.

“We are offering homemade frozen meals for those in need, low income, vulnerable and homeless people and elderly.

“We can heat these up for those that do not have a cooker or microwave. 

“We also have food bank vouchers.”

The Random Kitchen, which does not cook to order, welcomes food and financial donations.

