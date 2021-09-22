Nursing home enjoys great outdoors with family barbecue
- Credit: The Seaton Nursing Home
Residents at The Seaton Nursing Home enjoyed some late summer sunshine and created precious memories at a barbecue for family and friends.
It was the latest in a series of outdoor events organised at the home over the last few months, which have included a vintage tea party and the return of popular singer Declan Duffy.
The Seaton’s administration manager, Kelly Boweren, said: “The event was very well attended. It was so nice being able to enjoy the warm weather and relax together with a burger and a drink. Family life and togetherness is what we at the home thrive on and this feeling of life returning to normal is fantastic.”
Mrs Boweren added that residents had also been going on day trips with relatives and staff had arranged an excursion on the Seaton Tramway.
The Seaton Nursing Home is an elegant Georgian building standing in private gardens, close to the seafront.
The home has 28 residents and offers general nursing, dementia and residential care, including respite and rehabilitation.
The Seaton holds a Certificate of Recognition from the Eden Alternative UK and Ireland.
Most Read
- 1 Academy community opens doors for young people in its care
- 2 Violent thug jailed after violent attack in supermarket
- 3 Rogue builder jailed for ripping off Honiton customers
- 4 Thug jailed for violent bottle attack at Seaton Tesco
- 5 Local government working together to help Afghan refugees
- 6 Open invitation to help save church for the community
- 7 Property of the Week: Nimrods, Axminster
- 8 Axe Valley Pedaller winning on his travels
- 9 Tigers roar to another resounding victory
- 10 Seaton Gateway opens after revamp
The home is a previous winner of Catering Team of the Year in the Devon and Cornwall Outstanding Care Awards.