Published: 2:30 PM September 22, 2021

Resident Margaret Mawer, with Becky Smith, Vicky Smith and Chris Way - Credit: The Seaton Nursing Home

Residents at The Seaton Nursing Home enjoyed some late summer sunshine and created precious memories at a barbecue for family and friends.

It was the latest in a series of outdoor events organised at the home over the last few months, which have included a vintage tea party and the return of popular singer Declan Duffy.

The Seaton’s administration manager, Kelly Boweren, said: “The event was very well attended. It was so nice being able to enjoy the warm weather and relax together with a burger and a drink. Family life and togetherness is what we at the home thrive on and this feeling of life returning to normal is fantastic.”

Mrs Boweren added that residents had also been going on day trips with relatives and staff had arranged an excursion on the Seaton Tramway.

The Seaton Nursing Home is an elegant Georgian building standing in private gardens, close to the seafront.

The home has 28 residents and offers general nursing, dementia and residential care, including respite and rehabilitation.

The Seaton holds a Certificate of Recognition from the Eden Alternative UK and Ireland.

The home is a previous winner of Catering Team of the Year in the Devon and Cornwall Outstanding Care Awards.