Popular pop-up art gallery returns to village pub venue

Tim Dixon

Published: 3:00 PM September 4, 2021   
The UpArt Pop-up Gallery is back

The UpArt Pop-up Gallery is back for a second time this month, showcasing a new collection of art, crafts, ceramics, jewellery, photography, sculptures all beautifully created by local talent and invited creators.
Hosted in the Art Room at The Sidmouth Arms in Upottery, the gallery will be open from September 11 for one week only.
Local art enthusiasts Chas Wilson and Alistair Brice have curated the collection to appeal to everyone with taste! They are a 'not for profit' local community event, giving up their time for free to support local artists and the local pub.

They said: "We would love to see you, entrance is free and hopefully you will want to own a unique creation.
"As well as local artists Sara Bovey, Katie and Hannah Twine, Caroline Winyard, Sara Berry, Colleen MacMahon and Chas Wilson, we also have invited friends to show, including Paul Westcombe, currently showing at the Saatchi Gallery; Anne Whetter, an acrylic contemporary artist from Redruth in Cornwall; Rik Berry specialising in hand-built ceramic sculptures with themes from ancient myths and legends, gods and warriors, and Daniel Collins, a scenic artist for 27 years, responsible for the scenic art department at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art."

They added: "We are delighted to announce that the UpArt Team have commissioned a work from Sophie Meseg."

The street art and mural work will be a permanent feature on a wall at The Sidmouth Arms.

Chas Wilson, co-founder of the pop-up gallery, said: "We wanted to support local artists and loved Sophie’s work, so with the profits from the first pop-up event we have asked Sophie to create something special for the village to enjoy."
Sophie travels globally, creating works of art on buildings, leaving a legacy for all to see.
