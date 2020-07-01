Honiton gallery to reopen in July with an ambitious exhibition

Richard Long: Being in the Moment exhibition at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Honiton PAUL BLAKEMORE

After more than three months in lockdown, the Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) in Honiton is making plans to reopen its doors once again on Saturday, July 11.

To entice visitors back, it will relaunch its acclaimed exhibition, ‘Richard Long: Being in the Moment’, from the ‘Artist Rooms’ collection. The essence of the exhibition examines one’s relationship to the natural world.

The Bristol-born, Turner Prize winning artist first explored nature in his art while still a student at St Martin’s School of Art, London and has had his work featured in solo exhibitions at several prestigious galleries in the UK and across the pond.

Richard Long’s ambitious exhibition, part of East Devon District Council’s programme of cultural recovery, will be complemented by a ‘Creative Cabin’, which is essentially a ‘recovery roadshow’ comprising a series of creative art activities, projects and workshops.

To regulate the number of people visiting the gallery, pre-bookable guided tours have been scheduled, with six tours - lasting 45 minutes - taking place each day. Individuals and households of up to four people will be able to book a guided tour, giving a unique opportunity for a private visit. This new process has been implemented to give the Honiton-based gallery a chance to reconfigure its visitor experience, to ensure the safety of its visitors and staff. It has also amended its opening hours temporarily, which are Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

Ruth Gooding, THG Curator said: “We are delighted to be relaunching this very special exhibition with the support of the TATE Artists Rooms, National Galleries of Scotland and Richard Long.

“We think visitors will enjoy the extra special tour experience where you can take your time to enjoy the works in our peaceful galleries.

“This is a critical time for THG and we will be playing a leading role in responding to and caring for our communities. We can’t wait to get out and about and meet communities across East Devon in the Creative Cabin”

To book a tour visit Eventbrite or call 01404 45006.