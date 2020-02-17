Thelma Hulbert Gallery to host exhibition by acclaimed artist Richard Long in Honiton

Richard Long Southbank Circle 1991. Presented by Janet Wolfson de Botton 1996. Picture: © Richard Long, DACS 2019. Photo: © Tate Archant

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery will be presenting an exhibition by the internationally acclaimed artist Richard Long as part of the Artist Rooms national exhibition programme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The relationship between man and the natural world will be explored in an exhibition by internationally acclaimed British artist Richard Long.

Artist Rooms Richard Long - Being in the Moment will open at the Thelma Hulbert in Honiton from Saturday, February 22 until Saturday, May 23.

Drawing from the Artist Rooms collection, the exhibition presents works spanning 40 years of Long's artistic practice, starting with his early experiments near his home town of Bristol.

There will be 21 works on show, presenting the full breadth of Long's practice, including photography, sculpture, text, drawings, maps and diagrams.

The exhibition launches Culture and Climate 2020 a programme of exhibitions, symposiums and events that are set against the context of Thelma Hulbert and East Devon District Council's commitment to Devon's Climate Change Emergency declaration, and the University of Exeter's declaration of an environment and climate emergency.

Delivered through a new partnership with the University of Exeter and East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, audiences will be invited to participate in a range of activities taking place at the University, Thelma Hulbert Gallery and diverse locations across East Devon.

The exhibition takes its title from the work Being in the Moment (1999). This portfolio of four photographs will be shown for the first time as part of the Artists Rooms programme.

Ruth Gooding, manager/curator, Thelma Hulbert Gallery, said: "How we want to share our habitat and its resources, now and in the future, is the central question of our Culture and Climate 2020 programme. This exhibition is an invitation to rethink the relationship between art and the rural and how we connect to and understand space. Thelma Hulbert Gallery is uniquely situated, nestled between two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and only nine miles from the World Heritage Jurassic Coast. Walking is a very popular pursuit in the area and we hope this exhibition will inspire audiences to rethink walking as not just a journey from a to b, but as an art form in itself."