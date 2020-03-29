Colyton Grammar School head praises staff and students.

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris. Archant

Staff at Colyton Grammar School have been continuing to provide schooling on site for students whose parents are in the front line of the fight against coronavirus.

In a message to parents before the Easter holidays began head Tim Harris said: “The numbers in school are small and this is so beneficial in keeping everyone safe and well.

“Colyton Grammar School is a truly great school, and this is because the staff, the parents and the students make it so.

“Thank you all for your wonderful support during this extraordinary term.”

Mr Harris described the current situation as ‘a unqiue period of history’ which provided a range of opportunities for people.

He said: “It gives us time to connect with our families and rediscover the simple pleasures in life.

“Learning to cook, or be creative, to exercise and to play, are always vital, but especially now.

“The Easter period will also allow my colleagues to recharge their batteries. Some teachers are combining online teaching with the demands of maintaining the educational development of their own children.

“A two-week gap will allow us all to gather ourselves for the new term.”