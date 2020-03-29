Advanced search

Colyton Grammar School head praises staff and students.

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 29 March 2020

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris.

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris.

Archant

Staff at Colyton Grammar School have been continuing to provide schooling on site for students whose parents are in the front line of the fight against coronavirus.

In a message to parents before the Easter holidays began head Tim Harris said: “The numbers in school are small and this is so beneficial in keeping everyone safe and well.

“Colyton Grammar School is a truly great school, and this is because the staff, the parents and the students make it so.

“Thank you all for your wonderful support during this extraordinary term.”

Mr Harris described the current situation as ‘a unqiue period of history’ which provided a range of opportunities for people.

He said: “It gives us time to connect with our families and rediscover the simple pleasures in life.

“Learning to cook, or be creative, to exercise and to play, are always vital, but especially now.

“The Easter period will also allow my colleagues to recharge their batteries. Some teachers are combining online teaching with the demands of maintaining the educational development of their own children.

“A two-week gap will allow us all to gather ourselves for the new term.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Free DAB radios offered to elderly to reduce loneliness during coronavirus

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ottery resident pays tribute to NHS by mowing his lawn

A tribute to NHS staff mown by Daren Salters in the lawn at Little Close, Ottery St Mary.

Day hospice nets £1,000 donation from Freemasons

Kings House Day Hospice in Honiton has benefitted from a £1,000 donation from the Freemasons. Picture: Freemasons of Devonshire and the Masonic Charitable Foundation

Former Seaton man secures role in Hollywood blockbuster

Sean James shared these pictures from his day on set on Transformers The Last Knight

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Free DAB radios offered to elderly to reduce loneliness during coronavirus

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ottery resident pays tribute to NHS by mowing his lawn

A tribute to NHS staff mown by Daren Salters in the lawn at Little Close, Ottery St Mary.

Day hospice nets £1,000 donation from Freemasons

Kings House Day Hospice in Honiton has benefitted from a £1,000 donation from the Freemasons. Picture: Freemasons of Devonshire and the Masonic Charitable Foundation

Former Seaton man secures role in Hollywood blockbuster

Sean James shared these pictures from his day on set on Transformers The Last Knight

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton Grammar School head praises staff and students.

Colyton Grammar School and (inset) head Tim Harris.

Waste and recycling guidance issues for coronavirus sufferers in East Devon

Sidmouth recycling centre. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Day hospice nets £1,000 donation from Freemasons

Kings House Day Hospice in Honiton has benefitted from a £1,000 donation from the Freemasons. Picture: Freemasons of Devonshire and the Masonic Charitable Foundation

Free DAB radios offered to elderly to reduce loneliness during coronavirus

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There With You: we want to hear your news

Callum Lawton
Drive 24