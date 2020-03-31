There With You: Lyme lifeboat crew remain on standby

Lyme Regis lifeboat. Picture: RNLI Archant

Lyme Regis RNLI team has assured the public its lifeboat volunteers remain on standby during the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year's blessing of the boats service. Picture RNLI Last year's blessing of the boats service. Picture RNLI

The crew members have ‘key worker’ status and are ready to launch in an emergency.

Lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks said: ”Many people will have noticed that the lifeboat station doors are now closed during the day and that the station is not open to visitors.

“We have had to do this to comply with the government and RNLI guidance on social distancing and to keep our crew safe.

“For the same reason it is necessary to cancel any events which encourage large numbers to come to the lifeboat station.

“This means that the Blessing of the Boats service on May 17 will no longer take place.

“We are hoping that the situation improves over the summer such that we are able to stage our Lifeboat Week planned for the end of July. A decision on this will be made later.”