Lyme mayor’s message of hope and support

Lyme Regis Mayor Brian Larcombe. Picture: LRTC Archant

The mayor of Lyme Regis has pledged support and help for residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Brian Larcombe has written a personal letter to local people detailing how the virus is being dealt with nationally and locally, thanking local volunteers who are helping others during the crisis, and sending out a message of hope.

He said: “Perhaps one thing the virus has shown us is what really matters, what the important things are.

“We are all paying regard to the announced advice, guidance and instruction of Government, and while no one knows the ultimate reach and extent of the virus, it is of a virulent nature and will impact communities, both in the cases contracted and the effect current measures place on everyday life.”

Cllr Larcombe recognises the challenges of providing support and services locally due to self-isolation and social distancing but praised the local support groups.

He said: “The relatively large number of local volunteer support groups are a valued part of the way our town is responding to the effects of the virus and the disruption it’s causing.

“While everything is about the present, there will be a time when things do return to more like normality, albeit with some residual consequences of the actions now being taken that will have to be worked through.

“However, as we often find with temporary situations of scale, sometimes things don’t return entirely as before and perhaps one thing the virus has shown us is what really matters, what the important things are, and perhaps some of the things we thought were important but actually matter less are given less prominence.

“Maybe that’s the positive we can take from this.”

In his letter Cllr Larcombe points out that the South West of England currently has the lowest regional number of cases in the country, which may be something to do with its relatively rural nature, and within this Lyme is a small town where everyone knows each otherand has always been a town of proportionately high community engagement.

