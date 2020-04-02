Advanced search

Lyme mayor’s message of hope and support

PUBLISHED: 10:55 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 02 April 2020

Lyme Regis Mayor Brian Larcombe. Picture: LRTC

Lyme Regis Mayor Brian Larcombe. Picture: LRTC

Archant

The mayor of Lyme Regis has pledged support and help for residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Brian Larcombe has written a personal letter to local people detailing how the virus is being dealt with nationally and locally, thanking local volunteers who are helping others during the crisis, and sending out a message of hope.

He said: “Perhaps one thing the virus has shown us is what really matters, what the important things are.

“We are all paying regard to the announced advice, guidance and instruction of Government, and while no one knows the ultimate reach and extent of the virus, it is of a virulent nature and will impact communities, both in the cases contracted and the effect current measures place on everyday life.”

Cllr Larcombe recognises the challenges of providing support and services locally due to self-isolation and social distancing but praised the local support groups.

He said: “The relatively large number of local volunteer support groups are a valued part of the way our town is responding to the effects of the virus and the disruption it’s causing.

“While everything is about the present, there will be a time when things do return to more like normality, albeit with some residual consequences of the actions now being taken that will have to be worked through.

“However, as we often find with temporary situations of scale, sometimes things don’t return entirely as before and perhaps one thing the virus has shown us is what really matters, what the important things are, and perhaps some of the things we thought were important but actually matter less are given less prominence.

“Maybe that’s the positive we can take from this.”

In his letter Cllr Larcombe points out that the South West of England currently has the lowest regional number of cases in the country, which may be something to do with its relatively rural nature, and within this Lyme is a small town where everyone knows each otherand has always been a town of proportionately high community engagement.

He added: “The relatively large number of local volunteer support groups are a valued part of the way our town is responding to the effects of the virus and the disruption it’s causing.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Firefighters from three counties were called to the blaze near Axminster

Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Firefighters from three counties were called to the blaze near Axminster

Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dunkeswell Rovers versus Exmouth Amateurs - 2007 action gallery

Action from a 2007 meeting between Dunkeswell Rovers and Exmouth Amateurs that the Dunks won 4-1. Picture: SIMON HORN

Brian serves up a ‘Canny’ way to play football

Brian Cann in action for Willand Rovers. Picture: G WILLIAMS

Lyme mayor’s message of hope and support

Lyme Regis Mayor Brian Larcombe. Picture: LRTC

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth RFC - A history of the Blackmore Field from 1886 to the present day

The Sidmouth Thursday rugby team. Picture; TERRY O'BRIEN
Drive 24