Shute Festival goes on-line

PUBLISHED: 11:59 30 March 2020

Christina Lamb. Picture: Francesco Guidicin

Organisers of Shute Festival are employing the latest technology to ensure this year’s show still goes on.

After having to cancel several live performances because of coronavirus they now plan to present a number of events scheduled for May to June via zoom video-conferencing.

A spokesperson said: “This is an exciting new venture for Shute Festival amidst our national lockdown and we will be emailing people and updating our website once we have more details.

“At present we hope to run our events with Sophy Roberts, James Crowden, Peter Fiennes, Christina Lamb and Robert Twigger in this way.

“There won’t be any charge for these events although donations will of course be gratefully received.

“But there is no obligation to donate in order to view and most of all we just want to connect and encourage you all to engage.

“As zoom is completely interactive our speakers will be able to show their photos, play video clips, and take questions from people as they would in an ordinary festival event.

“You won’t have the benefit of our homemade cakes and tea but you can, of course, pour yourself something stronger from the comfort of your own home and sit back and enjoy.”

See more at www.shutefest.org.uk

