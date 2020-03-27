There With You: we want to hear your news

Callum Lawton Archant

How have you been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and how are coping with the rapidly changing situation?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Herald is asking its readers to share their stories and situations to give others ideas of what they can do to make their life easier or so others can see their story and see they are not alone.

How have your family and jobs been affected and what advice would you give others in similar situations?

Do you know somebody that has gone and above and beyond to help a neighbour or their community?

Let us know and thank them through the paper.

Reporters will not be attending their normal morning surgeries at Sidmouth Library until further notice but can be contacted via phone or email.

Contact chief reporter Callum Lawton on callum.lawton@archant.co.uk or 01392 888486 or reporter Chris Carson at chris.carson@archant.co.uk or on 01392 888488.