Advanced search

There With You: we want to hear your news

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 March 2020

Callum Lawton

Callum Lawton

Archant

How have you been affected by the coronavirus outbreak and how are coping with the rapidly changing situation?

The Herald is asking its readers to share their stories and situations to give others ideas of what they can do to make their life easier or so others can see their story and see they are not alone.

How have your family and jobs been affected and what advice would you give others in similar situations?

Do you know somebody that has gone and above and beyond to help a neighbour or their community?

Let us know and thank them through the paper.

Reporters will not be attending their normal morning surgeries at Sidmouth Library until further notice but can be contacted via phone or email.

Contact chief reporter Callum Lawton on callum.lawton@archant.co.uk or 01392 888486 or reporter Chris Carson at chris.carson@archant.co.uk or on 01392 888488.

Most Read

Popular farm shop in Honiton to close for good next month

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, which is set to close. Picture: Callum Lawton

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

FILL YOUR BOOTS: East Devon pub gives away free booze in aid of NHS

Free beer at Beer. Picture: Carly Okneis

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popular farm shop in Honiton to close for good next month

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, which is set to close. Picture: Callum Lawton

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

FILL YOUR BOOTS: East Devon pub gives away free booze in aid of NHS

Free beer at Beer. Picture: Carly Okneis

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Free DAB radios offered to elderly to reduce loneliness during coronavirus

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There With You: we want to hear your news

Callum Lawton

Honiton Lions donate to coronavirus support groups

Honiton Lions

Football season over - how the league’s announced the news

Football on pitch

Axe Cliff ladies success for Jill Wellington

Golf club and ball
Drive 24