These two Honiton play areas are getting a £130,000 facelift

PUBLISHED: 11:03 05 January 2019

The final design of St Mark's play area in Honiton.

Archant

A pair of play areas in Honiton are set to receive a £130,000 facelift following an extensive community consultatio.

The final design of Glen Farm play area in Honiton. Picture: EDDCThe final design of Glen Farm play area in Honiton. Picture: EDDC

The investment at St Marks play area and Glen Farm play area is being made by East Devon District Council, which says ‘modern and exciting’ equipment will be implemented.

The installations will be carried out by the council’s contractor Kompan, with work started at St Marks on Monday.

Work will begin at Glen Farm from Monday, January 21.

It will take around five weeks to complete the installation of equipment and safety surfacing and, weather permitting, it is anticipated that the play areas should be ready for use in February.

Prior to Kompan being appointed, East Devon undertook extensive consultation with children and young people to help understand what activities they would like to see at the play areas.

The council said: “The consultation information was issued to a number of play equipment suppliers, who competed to provide the best designs across the two sites as part of the council’s tender process.

“A good selection of great quality designs were received and, after evaluation against the consultation information, Kompan were appointed to manufacture and construct the new play areas.

“The two newly designed play areas will provide a range of exciting activities requested by children and young people, with new rope climbing structures, trampolines, group swings and track riders.”

Cllr Tom Wright, East Devon’s portfolio holder for the environment, added: “Thank you to all the local children and young people who took part in the consultation.

“This process is essential in helping us ensure we provide what the children want.

“The designs look very exciting, well thought out and there are lots of different activities which is great to see.

“The children will play on the equipment when it’s installed and will be able to say that they helped design the play areas they are having fun on.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

