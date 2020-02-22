Climate campaigners plant trees at Seaton

Martha Bowskill and Hazel Spencer planting trees at Seaton. Picture: Karen Bowskill. Archant

Thirty volunteers from Seaton dodged the recent storms to plant native tree saplings in a local park.

Members of Seaton Environmental Action (SEA) carried out the operation at Tracey's Field with members of East Devon District Council's Streetscene team.

The trees will be looked after by the community group which hopes to plant many more in wildlife friendly areas within the town and the Axe valley.

SEA is also working to reduce the amount of plastic used in packaging, promote renewable energy schemes, locally produced food and environmentally friendly businesses.

The group was formed when Seaton Town Council declared a climate emergency in 2019.

The SEA meetings are open to all local residents and the next is at Pebbles cafe, Seaton, on March 10, at 7pm.

The group is also planning a 'mass unwrap' event to highlight the problem of plastic packaging and to offer solutions to help reduce plastic. They will be at the Co-Op store, in The Underfleet, between 10am and 12noon next weekend.