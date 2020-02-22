Advanced search

Climate campaigners plant trees at Seaton

PUBLISHED: 07:01 23 February 2020

Martha Bowskill and Hazel Spencer planting trees at Seaton. Picture: Karen Bowskill.

Martha Bowskill and Hazel Spencer planting trees at Seaton. Picture: Karen Bowskill.

Archant

Thirty volunteers from Seaton dodged the recent storms to plant native tree saplings in a local park.

Members of Seaton Environmental Action (SEA) carried out the operation at Tracey's Field with members of East Devon District Council's Streetscene team.

The trees will be looked after by the community group which hopes to plant many more in wildlife friendly areas within the town and the Axe valley.

SEA is also working to reduce the amount of plastic used in packaging, promote renewable energy schemes, locally produced food and environmentally friendly businesses.

The group was formed when Seaton Town Council declared a climate emergency in 2019.

The SEA meetings are open to all local residents and the next is at Pebbles cafe, Seaton, on March 10, at 7pm.

The group is also planning a 'mass unwrap' event to highlight the problem of plastic packaging and to offer solutions to help reduce plastic. They will be at the Co-Op store, in The Underfleet, between 10am and 12noon next weekend.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Honiton mayor determined to keep his seat amid petition to disband town council

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Honiton mayor determined to keep his seat amid petition to disband town council

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Climate campaigners plant trees at Seaton

Martha Bowskill and Hazel Spencer planting trees at Seaton. Picture: Karen Bowskill.

Axminster Town and Honiton RFC enjoy success - Feniton also win - Saturday’s sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Axminster Town on but Honiton Town and Sidmouth Town both have more games called off

Football

New welcome sign for Honiton nature reserve

The new sign at The Glen. Picture: EDDC

Win-win situation for Cranbrook football club as council agrees floodlights funding

Cranbrook Under 9s in action. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24