From Potatoes to Persian Love Cakes

The trophies on offerr at Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Show. Picture Lois Wakeman. Archant

Horticultural show at Uplyme will include a diverse range of exhibits

A Persian Love Cake. Picture ULRHS A Persian Love Cake. Picture ULRHS

From the everyday to the exotic, the 90th Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society Summer Show is promising something for everyone.

The popular event will take place in and around the village hall on Saturday. July 13.

This year's theme is 'Celebrating the Potato', with ten classes that feature them, spread across fruit and vegetables, fun, cookery, floral art, craft, photography and the junior section. There is already a record number of entries in the ever-popular 'Potato in a Bucket' competition.

The exotic is covered in the cookery section, where entrants bake a Persian Love Cake to a standard recipe. Ingredients include cardamom, almonds, rose water and pistachios.

This year's show has several new trophies - two for best exhibits from junior entrants who enter an adult class and two for newcomers who have never won a points-based trophy before.

Another new introduction is the choosing the winners of two classes by public vote, rather than the show judges, following a successful trial last year.

Visitors will get to choose who should win the prize for a rose with the best fragrance and for 'Natural Magic', an arrangement of flowers and foliage in a jam jar.

As well as a packed schedule in the horticultural marquee, there's plenty of action out on The King George V Playing Fields. Mrs Ethelston's School Choir will give an opening performance and then the music continues throughout the afternoon with sessions by HiDDeN, a blues, folk and popular soft-rock band, and by the Lyme Regis Town Band.

Anyone inspired by the film The Greatest Showman should love the circus skills workshop by Higher Beings - from toddlers on the balance track to 80-year olds who want to master the unicycle, there's something for all ages.

The Weymouth and District Model Engineers will be providing free train rides throughout the afternoon and there will be a family dog show to try out games and fun competitions such as 'dog most like its owner', 'Uplyme's got talent', and 'catch the sausage'.

There are demonstrations with llamas, a farrier, woodturners, spinning and quilting, and wildlife and butterfly conservation. Refreshments are available all afternoon with cream teas and light snacks in the Village Hall, the Cricket Club bar in the pavilion and ice creams on the playing field. A bouncy castle and diverse range of stalls by local groups, charities and businesses complete the picture.

The Show runs from 1pm to 5pm. Entry is £2.50 for adults and free for accompanied under 16.

Further details are in the Show Schedule, available from Uplyme Village Stores, Raymonds Hill Post Office or Ginger Beer in Broad Street, Lyme Regis. Entry forms for exhibitors are in the back of the Schedule or can be downloaded from the website www.ulrhs.wordpress.com. Anyone wishing to take a stall at the Show should contact Brian Tomsett on 01297 444962, arthurbriantomsett@btinternet.com

A Persian love cake made to the competition recipe. Piture Pam Corbin.

Some of the horticultural exhibits from last year's summer show. Pictue: Lois Wakeman