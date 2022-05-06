A Honiton-based accountancy firm has announced one of its long-standing directors has been promoted to bolster its partnership team.

Mandy French, who has been with the Thomas Westcott for 27 years and is based in the Tiverton and Honiton offices, has received the promotion to Partner. After joining Thomas Westcott in 1994, she trained and qualified at the practice.

Mandy, who worked for a financial advisor for two years after completing her A levels, is a Fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants after qualifying in 2001.

She looks after a wide range of personal tax clients, sole traders, companies, and not-for-profit organisations, in a diverse range of sectors including manufacturing, property, and agriculture across Mid and East Devon. In her spare time, Mandy enjoys walking, netball and playing the piano.

Mandy, who lives in Sidmouth with her family, said: “It’s an endorsement of the hard work and time I’ve invested in getting to this stage, but it’s a fantastic development opportunity. The firm has been flexible and accommodating and the team has helped me every step of the way, I’m really grateful for that.”

She also enjoys the diversity of her clients and getting to know their businesses, adding: “I pride myself on being proactive with their individual needs.

"It’s about listening, and we have the expertise within the firm with practically every scenario to help our clients to flourish. I’m at the end of the phone whenever they need advice or guidance and I do my best to help resolve whatever they need, quickly and efficiently.."

Congratulating Mandy on her promotion, Partner Patrick Tigwell, who is based at Thomas Westcott’s Exeter office, said: “It proves that hard work, ambition, ability, and talent, as well as being technically proficient, equals success.

"Mandy is extremely hard-working, she’s great with the team and embodies the qualities that we like to promote. We’re in a people-led business, she is great with people, and they like and respect her.

“She has proven her leadership, she’s independent and not afraid of making tough decisions but at the same time she is empathetic and caring. It has been my pleasure to see her grow and I’m incredibly proud that she is now a business Partner with me - I look forward to our continued close-working relationship.”