Axminster accountant made director of South West firm

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 May 2020

Robyn Jennings who has been made a director of chartered accountants Thomas Westcott. Picture: Thomas Westcott Chartered Accountants

An Axminster accountant has been made a director of chartered accountants Thomas Westcott.

Robyn Jennings is based in Axminster having grown up in Chard and joined the firm in 2013 as a graduate trainee. She has been made one of three new directors of the South West based accountants.

Ms Jennings, who is a member of Axminster Rotary Club, said: “I am over the moon to have been promoted to director.

“It is great to be recognised for the contribution I have made to the firm and I am looking forward to working hard in my new role and continuing to support my clients.

“Having always lived in the South West, I feel very fortunate to be able to achieve my career ambitions in the area I love.”

Thomas Westcott is one of the largest independent accountancy practices in the South West with 17 offices across Devon and Somerset.

