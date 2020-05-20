Axminster accountant made director of South West firm
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 May 2020
An Axminster accountant has been made a director of chartered accountants Thomas Westcott.
Robyn Jennings is based in Axminster having grown up in Chard and joined the firm in 2013 as a graduate trainee. She has been made one of three new directors of the South West based accountants.
Ms Jennings, who is a member of Axminster Rotary Club, said: “I am over the moon to have been promoted to director.
“It is great to be recognised for the contribution I have made to the firm and I am looking forward to working hard in my new role and continuing to support my clients.
“Having always lived in the South West, I feel very fortunate to be able to achieve my career ambitions in the area I love.”
Thomas Westcott is one of the largest independent accountancy practices in the South West with 17 offices across Devon and Somerset.
