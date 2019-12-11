Advanced search

Thorncombe pupils help plant 100 trees

PUBLISHED: 13:01 12 December 2019

Thorncombe pupils planting oak trees. Picture: Zoe Aspinall

Thorncombe pupils planting oak trees. Picture: Zoe Aspinall

Pupils at St Marys Primary School in Thorncombe supported the national 'Just One Tree' initiative by holding a non-uniform day.

Each child donated £1, the cost of planting one tree in Madagascar, Kenya, Haiti or Mozambique.

The school was further supported by a generous donation from the Thorncombe Village Trust, which took the total raised to £100.

Pupils also planted three oak trees in the grounds to mark the day, one in support of 'Just One Tree' and a further two which were donated by Thorncombe residents to represent the young soldiers from the parish who fell during WWI. The casualties included the headmaster of the school at the time.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are very grateful to the Thorncombe Village Trust and the wider community for their support - the children are looking forward to raising more money to plant more trees over the coming year."

