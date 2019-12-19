Advanced search

Thorncombe Primary School rated 'good' on all fronts

PUBLISHED: 11:59 19 December 2019

Thorncombe pupils celebrate their SIAMS report. Picture: TPS

St Mary's Primary School at Thorncombe has been assessed as 'good' by church education inspectors.

A visit by a SIAMS team (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) gave it the rating in all areas of its activities.

It follows the school's strong academic results in the end of Key Stage Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) this summer.

Emily Smith, head of school said: "In achieving this result, I am particularly proud of how confidently the children shared our school and their work."

The SIAMS Inspection explored the effectiveness of the school's distinctive Christian vision in enabling pupils and adults to flourish.

The inspector commented positively on the broad and balanced curriculum and how the children enjoy the school's extensive outdoor space and the opportunities for appreciation of nature through Forest School.

He noted how dignity and respect helps drive a good sense of justice and concern for global issues amongst the children.

The school's vision of 'Living, Learning and Growing Together' was seen to promote a sense of community through supportive partnerships between school, church and village.

Miss Smith added: "I am delighted that the inspector described the children as being very well equipped to reflect on their lives and how they talk confidently about their hopes and aspirations".

Luke Owen, executive head, was equally delighted with SIAMs findings and in particular the work done to strengthen the children's personal development, which helped secure the school's above national average Year six results.

