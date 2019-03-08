Red Devils drop in at Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:01 04 August 2019

The Red Devils land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin

There was action on land, sea and in the air to thrill thousands of visitors who packed Lyme Regis for the town's lifeboat week, which ended on Saturday.

The Red Devils coming in to land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard HorobinThe Red Devils coming in to land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin

Amongst the most spectacular events was an aerial display by the Red Devils Army Parachute Team, who arrived with pinpoint accuracy on the Cobb sands.

After their precision landing members of the team were greeted on the beach by Mayor Brian Larcombe.

A Red Devil flies the flag as he lands on Lyme beach. Picture Andy ButterfieldA Red Devil flies the flag as he lands on Lyme beach. Picture Andy Butterfield

As usual the week's programme featured a mix of events to appeal to all ages, including the swimming challenge for adults and children, a fascinating birds of prey demonstration and a crab fishing competition for the youngsters. The-tug-of-war across the harbour mouth, postponed because of Tuesday's rain, was rescheduled for Friday evening. In all, some 72 events were planned.

Ken Lavery, chairman of the organisers, the Lyme Regis and Charmouth Supporters, said: "As usual everyone has been very generous towards our life-saving charity and we are hoping for a successful result for our volunteers who have planned around.

The start of the lifeboat week adult swimming challenge. Picture Richard HorobinThe start of the lifeboat week adult swimming challenge. Picture Richard Horobin

"On average the week raises between £30,000 and £35,000 and we are deeply grateful to visitors, residents and traders for their generous donations."

Winners of the lifeboat week swimming challenges: .ltor Manon Herd, Ben Greenslade and Florence Swann. Picture: Richard HorobinWinners of the lifeboat week swimming challenges: .ltor Manon Herd, Ben Greenslade and Florence Swann. Picture: Richard Horobin

Friends Holly Chapman. 70, and Ivor Hyde, 92, have been busking at Lyme lifeboat week for the past 25 years, raising funds for the RNLI. Holly, from Axminster, with her violin and Ivor, from near Chard, with his accordion. Picture Richard HorobinFriends Holly Chapman. 70, and Ivor Hyde, 92, have been busking at Lyme lifeboat week for the past 25 years, raising funds for the RNLI. Holly, from Axminster, with her violin and Ivor, from near Chard, with his accordion. Picture Richard Horobin

Lyme mayor Brian Larcombe greets the Red Devils after their landing on Cobb beach. Picture Richard HorobinLyme mayor Brian Larcombe greets the Red Devils after their landing on Cobb beach. Picture Richard Horobin

