Red Devils drop in at Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week

There was action on land, sea and in the air to thrill thousands of visitors who packed Lyme Regis for the town's lifeboat week, which ended on Saturday.

Amongst the most spectacular events was an aerial display by the Red Devils Army Parachute Team, who arrived with pinpoint accuracy on the Cobb sands.

After their precision landing members of the team were greeted on the beach by Mayor Brian Larcombe.

As usual the week's programme featured a mix of events to appeal to all ages, including the swimming challenge for adults and children, a fascinating birds of prey demonstration and a crab fishing competition for the youngsters. The-tug-of-war across the harbour mouth, postponed because of Tuesday's rain, was rescheduled for Friday evening. In all, some 72 events were planned.

Ken Lavery, chairman of the organisers, the Lyme Regis and Charmouth Supporters, said: "As usual everyone has been very generous towards our life-saving charity and we are hoping for a successful result for our volunteers who have planned around.

"On average the week raises between £30,000 and £35,000 and we are deeply grateful to visitors, residents and traders for their generous donations."

