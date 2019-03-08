Advanced search

Seaton Cycle Fest returns this summer

PUBLISHED: 11:52 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 08 April 2019

Cycle Fest action in Seaton. Picture STC

Cycle Fest action in Seaton. Picture STC

Simon Tutty

More two-wheeled action coming in July with a series of fast-paced criterium races for riders of all ages

The successful Seaton Cycle Fest returns for its fourth year this summer – with organsiers promising it will be bigger and better than ever.

Race day, on Sunday July 7, will see some of the best riders from the region and beyond taking part in a series of fast-paced criterium races for riders of all ages.

They will cover a 1.2km circuit following the long, flat seafront as well as a sharp ascent and tricky technical descent.

Race categories include youth, juniors, men and women, throughout the day.

For the first time, this year will see the introduction of a veteran’s race for people over 40.

Race day organsier Brandon Ellis, said: “The race continues to attract the cream of British cycling. Past winners have included internationals Will Tidball and Lauren Dolan, local pro rider George Fowler, and last year our main race winner was Steve Lampier one of the most experienced professional riders on the UK circuit.

“We are also hoping to introduce a community event in conjunction with British Cycling, our sponsors, and Seaton’s local cycling club Axe Valley Pedallers.

“All the races will be judged by chip timing this year.”

People can also enjoy family entertainment, food and snacks and art and crafts in the Festival Village.

Seaton’s many cafés, pubs and eateries are also open for visitors to enjoy throughout Cycle Fest in addition to overnight accommodation for those enjoying the whole weekend.

Seaton Cycle Fest is organised by Seaton Town Council in association with 1st Chard Wheelers and British Cycling.

Race entries can be made at: https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/194639/Seaton-Cycle-Fest-Town-Centre-Races-Round-5-of-the-South-West-Circuit-Series

To find accommodation, the best places to eat and drink and other attractions in Seaton visit www.seatondevon.org

Road closures/restrictions will be in operation for the Cycle Fest in various areas on July 7 between 6am and 10pm.

