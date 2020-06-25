Police investigate alleged firearms incident near Axminster

Armed police attended the scene near Axminster. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

An allegation that a group of people were threatened with a suspected firearm in the Axminster area is being investigated by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to a rural address in Kilmington following reports of a disturbance at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 23.

Armed police and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter then carried out a search of the Axminster area.

The police said a 35-year-old man from Charmouth was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and dangerous driving.

They also said two men aged 42 and 18 from the Axminster area were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

All three suspects have been released on police bail until Wednesday, July 23, while enquiries continue.

An agricultural vehicle, which had been reported as stolen, was recovered during the operation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number CR/050164/20, or contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org