Three homes destroyed after chimney fire in thatched building

Three homes were destroyed in the fire - Credit: DSFRS

More than a dozen fire crews battled to bring a chimney fire - which prompted a warning to Exeter Airport - under control.

The fire, at a thatched property in Whimple, was reported at just after 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon (July 14).

"The fire started in a gas canister outside the property but spread to the thatched roof of a two-storey building consisting of three private dwellings," said a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

"There was a lot of smoke in the area and Exeter Airport was notified due to the close proximity of the fire to their airport.

"We have had more than 12 fire engines in attendance along with numerous special appliances including two water bowsers and welfare vehicles."

By 8pm last night (Thursday), the incident had been scaled down to six fire engines, with an operation on going to rescue belongings from the properties.

By 5am on Friday morning, two fire crews remained at the scene, damping down hotspots.

And at 8am, the spokesperson said "three terraced properties with thatched roof were 100% damaged by fire".