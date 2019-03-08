Three screenings in one week at The Beehive

A live theatre production and two films will be screened in Honiton this week.

The Beehive in Honiton will be screening three films this week.

The first one will be on Thursday, November 7, with a National Theatre live screening of Hansard(12A) at 7pm.

In this new play by Simon Wood, it's a summer's morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana.

But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to blood-sport.

On Friday, November 8, at 7.30pm, The Beehive will be screening Judy, which features Renée Zellweger in a captivating account of Judy Garland's final London concert.

And then, due to popular demand and because so many were disappointed not to get a ticket for Downton Abbey, The Beehive is screening another performance on Saturday, November 9, at 7.30pm.