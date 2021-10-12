Published: 10:57 AM October 12, 2021

Axminster Musical Theatre presents Evita, the world-famous stage and film musical sensation from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Without doubt one of their best-known collaborations, it is pure entertainment from beginning to end, brimming with some of the musical world's most memorable and well-loved songs, particularly the standout Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.

Evita was a legend in her own lifetime and since her death in 1952, the legends have increased. By the end of the twentieth century she had been immortalised on stage and screen and is now regarded as one of the strongest, most idolised female icons of the last century. Evita tells the real story of this enigmatic popular heroine, a village girl who rose to stardom first as an actress, then as the mistress of General Peron and finally as the world’s most powerful presidential wife.

Director Kelly Apps said Evita is a particularly apt show for a cast, crew and audience returning to the theatre after the miseries and restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “Although it’s about Eva Peron, a lot of it is very symbolic of freedom and liberating people.

“She was massively influential in women getting the vote in Argentina and she freed the poorest people of Argentina by giving them opportunities they didn’t have before.

“For the cast and crew, as well as loving being back on the stage, it’s also been a way of getting those emotions we’ve all been feeling for the last couple of years off our chests.”

The show will be at The Guildhall for a five-night run, from Tuesday, November 16 to Saturday, November 20, at 7 30 pm. With a live 12-piece orchestra, professional lighting and sound, and a cast of the most talented performers in the area - not forgetting the wonderful Axminster Guildhall with its licensed bar – people are advised to get their tickets early, as the show is expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased online from axmt.co.uk or from The Community Waffle House, Trinity Square, Axminster; opening hours 9am to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday (cash or cheque only).

For further information, ring Rose on 07967 205 302.