News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Emotional scenes guaranteed at theatre group's latest show

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:57 AM October 12, 2021   
The Axminster Musical Theatre cast of Evita

The Axminster Musical Theatre cast of Evita - Credit: Lewis Law

Axminster Musical Theatre presents Evita, the world-famous stage and film musical sensation from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. 

Without doubt one of their best-known collaborations, it is pure entertainment from beginning to end, brimming with some of the musical world's most memorable and well-loved songs, particularly the standout Don’t Cry for Me Argentina. 

Evita was a legend in her own lifetime and since her death in 1952, the legends have increased. By the end of the twentieth century she had been immortalised on stage and screen and is now regarded as one of the strongest, most idolised female icons of the last century. Evita tells the real story of this enigmatic popular heroine, a village girl who rose to stardom first as an actress, then as the mistress of General Peron and finally as the world’s most powerful presidential wife. 

Director Kelly Apps said Evita is a particularly apt show for a cast, crew and audience returning to the theatre after the miseries and restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

She said: “Although it’s about Eva Peron, a lot of it is very symbolic of freedom and liberating people. 

“She was massively influential in women getting the vote in Argentina and she freed the poorest people of Argentina by giving them opportunities they didn’t have before. 

“For the cast and crew, as well as loving being back on the stage, it’s also been a way of getting those emotions we’ve all been feeling for the last couple of years off our chests.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Property of the Week: Marcella House, Kilmington
  2. 2 Honiton U10s rise to the occasion at Topsham
  3. 3 Seaton tourist attraction to stay closed to the public
  1. 4 Beer Albion top of two divisions
  2. 5 Rugby round-up from across East Devon
  3. 6 There With You This Winter: 9 ways we'll be hit harder in the pocket
  4. 7 Water companies to be grilled on pollution in Devon rivers
  5. 8 Honiton man jailed for two years for voyeurism
  6. 9 Lee's Strongman challenge raises thousands for Tar Barrels
  7. 10 A303 improvements offer benefit for East Devon road users

The show will be at The Guildhall for a five-night run, from Tuesday, November 16 to Saturday, November 20, at 7 30 pm. With a live 12-piece orchestra, professional lighting and sound, and a cast of the most talented performers in the area - not forgetting the wonderful Axminster Guildhall with its licensed bar – people are advised to get their tickets early, as the show is expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased online from axmt.co.uk or from The Community Waffle House, Trinity Square, Axminster; opening hours 9am to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday (cash or cheque only).

For further information, ring Rose on 07967 205 302. 

Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Whimple youngsters have a new pump track

Village youngsters excited by opening of new pump track

Tim Dixon

person
A square piece of white decorative lace work on a blue background

Opinion

The interesting times of a village lace business

Margaret Lewis, curator of Honiton Museum

Author Picture Icon
Beavers on the River Otter. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

East Devon residents are being urged to back beavers

Adam Manning

person
drama club

New play throws spotlight on challenges of living with dementia

Adam Manning

person