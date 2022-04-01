News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
The Axe Vale show is back this June

Adam Manning

Published: 9:06 AM April 1, 2022
east devon

People queuing at the gate for the Axe Vale show in 2019. - Credit: Suzanne McFadzean

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Axe Vale Show.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 18 and Thursday, June 19, on Trafalgar Way, just on the outskirts of Axminster. The show hasn't taken place for two years because of the Covid pandemic.

Volunteers are now working hard to get the show ready in time for June. The full timetable for the two-day event is yet to be finalised and will be announced soon.

Chairman of the Axe Vale Show, Simon Hodges said: “This year's show wants to bring the whole community together and showcase the best that the South West can offer. We have entertainments booked and traders are returning with a whole range of items to look at and buy. Our marquees are filling up, which is heart-warming, as so many of our regulars have had a tough couple of years where face to face trading opportunities was limited. We hope that the local community and visitors alike will come out in force to show support."

Tickets are on sale now at www.axevaleshow.co.uk. Tickets are £10 for adults and children 5-16 come in for just £1, under 5’s are free.

The Axe Vale Show is a charitable fundraising event for the charity ‘Axe Vale Festival Limited’

East Devon News
Honiton News
Axminster News

