Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Exclusive

25 years in the making, timeline of Cranbrook's history

PUBLISHED: 15:56 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 09 August 2019

This photo by Chris Mills shows Cranbrook's expansion.

This photo by Chris Mills shows Cranbrook's expansion.

www.stillimaging.co.uk

From its inception to the current day, this is where Cranbrook is now (including the current trigger points for the promised future town facilities).

Read Exclusive: Delays in building Cranbrook's town centre criticised, as talks continue here.

Read MP Sir Hugo Swire speaks on Cranbrook here.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Drew double as father and son net Stockland Tennis Club final success

The Stockland Tennis Club ladies singles finalists Alice Whitley (left) and her mother, Jenny Whitley. Picture: STC

Week of carnival fun coming to Seaton

A colourful float at Seaton Carnival procession. Picture One Voice Media

Honiton Town all set for start of new season

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff Warren Crocus Foursomes win for Janet Dack

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis men win well against Sherborne

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists