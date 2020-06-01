Advanced search

Selfless student gives back to the community with foodbank donation

PUBLISHED: 07:58 02 June 2020

Nate Holland, who collected food to donate to The King’s Centre Foodbank at Honiton. Picture: Joe Holland

Nate Holland, who collected food to donate to The King’s Centre Foodbank at Honiton. Picture: Joe Holland

An East Devon youngster has been praised for his ‘unselfish help’ after donating food to Honiton’s King’s Centre Food Bank.

Nate Holland is a pupil at Tipton St John primary school and took part in its Civic Award Scheme which encourages the older students to help those in the community.

Helped by his sister Emme, Nate chose to support the foodbank by collecting food amongst his school friends as well as drawing posters which were put up in the school pre-lockdown.

Food was collected for a week up until March 20 before being donated to the foodbank.

Steve Masters, manager of The King’s Centre Food Bank said: “Nate’s donations have proved timely with the current situation and increasing demand on the resources of the food bank. We are so grateful to Nate and others like him who have gone out of their way to unselfishly help others.”

