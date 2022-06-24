Lib Dems overturn Conservatives majority to take Tiverton and Honiton seat

Tiverton and Honiton candidates hearing the declaration being read out. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The Liberal Democrat candidate Richard Foord has won the Tiverton and Honiton by election with 22,537 votes.

The Conservative Candidate, Helen Hurford was second with 16,393 and third was Labour candidate Liz Pole with 1,562 votes.

The result was announced at around 4am on a stage at Lords Meadow Leisure Centre in Crediton, Devon, where the votes were being counted.

Jordan Donoghue-Morgan from the Heritage Party won 167 votes, Andy Foan from the Reform Party 481 votes, Frankie Ruffolo of the For Britain candidate won 146 votes, Gill Westcott won 1064 and Ben Walker from UKIP won 241 votes.

That leaves the Liberal Democrats with a majority of 6,144 (14 per cent) in Tiverton and Honiton, having overturned a 24,000 majority gained by former MP Neil Parish in 2019.

The turnout was 52.3 per cent, with 42,707 votes overall and113 votes were rejected.

Mr Richard Foord, the newly elected MP for Tiverton and Honiton said in his victory speech: “It's time for Boris to go now.

Mr Foord said it was an "extraordinary and historic result which has sent a shockwave through British politics".

"Tonight, the people of Britain have spoken. They've sent a loud and clear message: it's time for Boris Johnson to go and go now."

A concession speech was then given by Labour candidate Liz Pole, For Britain candidate Frankie Ruffolo and Green Party candidate Gill Westcott. Helen Hurford declined.

Residents of Tiverton and Honiton headed to the polls yesterday (Thursday, June 23). From 7am until 10pm, votes then travelled to Lords Meadow Leisure Centre in Crediton to be counted, which begun at around 11pm, verification and voter turnout was announced at 2am, the final election result was announced at around 4am.

The by-election was called after MP Neil Parish was forced to resign from the seat after being revealed as the MP who was caught watching porn in the House of Commons.

The Tiverton and Honiton seat, which also covers Seaton and Axminster, has always been a safe Conservative seat and during the last election Mr Parish commanded at 24,000 vote majority.

A full timeline of events can be found on the Midweek Herald website and Twitter feed.