Count underway at the Tiverton and Honiton by-election
Published: 11:23 PM June 23, 2022
Updated: 11:51 PM June 23, 2022
The Tiverton and Honiton by-election count is now underway in Crediton.
The first ballot arrived at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre at around 11 pm, with reports of a result between 4am and 6am tomorrow morning (Friday, June 24).
