Count underway at the Tiverton and Honiton by-election

The Lords Meadow Leisure Centre in Crediton is where the count is taking place. - Credit: Archant.

The Tiverton and Honiton by-election count is now underway in Crediton.

The first ballot arrived at the Lords Meadow Leisure Centre at around 11 pm, with reports of a result between 4am and 6am tomorrow morning (Friday, June 24).

Follow live updates on the Midweek Herald website throughout the night and the Midweek Herald Twitter feed.

Candidate profiles can be found here - https://www.midweekherald.co.uk/news/tiverton-honiton-by-election-profiles-9046972