Axmouth tombstoner taken to hospital

Axmouth harbour wall. Picture Chris Carson Archant

A young man was taken to hospital after jumping from Axmouth harbour wall and being washed out to sea yesterday evening (Monday, June 1).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Coastguard warning The Coastguard warning

A swimmer and paddle boarder went to his aid and managed to get him ashore where he received first aid treatment.

Coastguard units from Beer and Lyme Regis were called to the scene along with the rescue helicopter and paramedics.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “He was barely conscious, hypothermic and had ingested a lot of sea water.

“Coastguards and the fire service co responders administered first aid until the paramedics arrived.

“Once conscious, the casualty was stabilised before being transferred by land ambulance to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

“The young man was jumping off the harbour wall. This is known as ‘tombstoning’.

“Please do not tombstone from any harbour walls, cliff or bridges into the sea.

“There are numerous hazards under the water which can cause serious injuries.

“The harbour at Axmouth is notoriously troublesome. It has very strong currents and a sand bar making the waters treacherous. This creates a ‘rip tide’ that will drag you out to sea very quickly.

“A big thank you to the swimmer and paddle boarder for rescuing the man.

“Unbelievably some youths carried on tombstoning. So Coastguard officers went and gave them some safety advice.”

“We cannot stress enough that tombstoning is putting your life at risk and the lives of the rescuers when something goes wrong.”