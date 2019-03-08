Advanced search

'Family firm' Tony Benger Landscaping moves to a new home

PUBLISHED: 11:10 09 October 2019

The team at Tony Benger Landscaping outside of their new offices at Dalwood. Picture: Ellie Cruse Confetti Rose Film & Photography

Archant

A Dalwood landscaping firm has celebrated moving to new premises - just minutes down the road from its former home.

Tony Benger Landscaping held a launch event at its new purpose-built offices, which was formerly Dalwood Hill Poultry Farm.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mr Benger said: "As the business expanded, we now have three generations involved - our daughters Olivia in the commercial team, Sophie in the nursery.

"My nephew runs the maintenance department, his wife Charlotte in the commercial management team.

"We are truly a family firm of which I am very proud of.

"I have every confidence that they will continue Tony Benger Landscaping to go from strength to strength along with my staff, who are the people to thank for all their hard work and attention to detail to bring the company to where it is today."

