Published: 10:45 AM September 24, 2021

East Devon landscaping firm Tony Benger, who are behind the latest phase of the Redrow Southwest development at Exeter's Saxon Brook, have won a British Association of Landscape Industries award for their work there.

The project in Pinhoe features three and four bedroom arts and crafts era-inspired homes, won the Best Soft Landscaping Construction prize.

Prize winning projects are selected based on their design, first impression for visitors, exceptional levels of craft skills, and innovative or unusual solutions to overcoming challenges during development.

Principal winners are also proactive in negotiating unforeseen challenges and can demonstrate impressive levels of client satisfaction. Above all they must clearly show an outstanding visual impact in order to impress judges with a ‘wow’ factor.

Kevin Bradford, area sales manager at Redrow South West said: “We chose to work with Tony Berger on this landscaping project as the team understood our requirement to reflect the rural surroundings of Saxon Brook, the gorgeous Devon countryside and its historical Pinhoe setting.

"They strove to complement the architectural styles of the development. We congratulate the team on this well-deserved award.”

Chief executive Wayne Grills commented on the high standard of entries and the pleasure of a return to a social judging event.

“Every year I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed in the entries to our National Landscape Awards and this year is no exception. The number of entries that have triumphed is a true testament to the hard work and high standards of all our association members.”

The Saxon Brook development comprises five phases in total, with some already occupied and established, currently there is a range of three and four -bedroom homes available, with new homes soon to be released on the sought after ‘Phase 5’.

Redrow will make financial contributions to local facilities including over £1 million towards education, £520,000 for bus service improvements, and over £170,000 towards Exe Estuary habitats.

Redrow was established in 1974 by Steve Morgan CBE with a £5,000 loan from his father and today it is one of the most successful and acclaimed property developers in the country. For the year ended 30th June 2018, Redrow built over 5,900 premium family homes across England and Wales and in October 2018 the company completed its 100,000th home.

