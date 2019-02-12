Top 50 ecommerce ranking for Axminster firm

Managing director Alan Styles. Picture AT&M Archant

Tools and Machinery company is now ranked alonsgide big retailers like Asda and ASOS

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster Tools and Machinery – the town’s biggest employer - has been listed as one of the UK’s top 50 ecommerce and cross-channel retailers.

The latest ranking continues its steady rise up the Internet Retailing UK (IRUK) top 500 list.

In 2017 it appeared in the top 250 group and last year it moved to the top 100.

Now in the top 50, the Axminster firm is in the same group as household names such as Asda and Asos.

The IRUK research team looked in depth at the UK’s leading ecommerce and cross-channel retailers, comparing and contrasting the capabilities of these top-level traders to see where and how the best retailers excel.

Ranking is based on six performance measurements: strategy and innovation, the customer, operations and logistics, merchandising, brand engagement and mobile and cross-channel.

A further performance dimension was also applied - footprint. This covers UK retail turnover, ecommerce penetration, web traffic and number of UK stores.

Axminster Tools and Machinery attributes its rise to a committed web, social media, digital and content creative team. Dedicated customer service and logistics teams are strong, with the company maintaining 9.7 out of 10 on Trustpilot. With its eight stores across the UK, face-to-face retailing is a key factor in the company’s success.

Managing director Alan Styles said: “For the past year, we’ve been working with a revised pricing policy and have successfully refocused on our own brands through relevant media and technology. We also have excellent levels of service which are verified through Trustpilot and this is currently scoring us at 97% positive.

“We have a number of different types of customer ranging from business to trade to the hobby sector, so we‘ve continued to focus on relevant content for our customers to increase engagement by providing information and videos on our website to help customers find solutions for their businesses or hobbies.

“Equally, quality remains very important. We are confident we have quality products and our product expertise is communicated through our trained sales team via webchat, by phone, face-to-face in our stores or through a field based team. With the combination of web, social media and retail outlets, our brand has remained strong despite ongoing uncertainty. I think it is a truly excellent achievement to have moved up from the top 100 to the top 50 within the past 12 months.”