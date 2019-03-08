Advanced search

Axminster firm backs Hospiscare nurses

PUBLISHED: 09:03 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 22 March 2019

Pictured at the presentation (l to r) Shirley Robinson, Kirstine House, Carol Rowe and Rachel Mason (League Trustees), Helen Smart, Mary Ashby and Liz Livingstone (Hospiscare@Home nurses) Ian Styles, Jane Boulton and Sammy Barry (AT&M). Picture: Lycia Moore.

Tools and Machinery company raises £3,458 for the Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service

Staff at Axminster’s biggest employer have raised almost £3,500 for an end-of-life nursing service.

Axminster Tools and Machinery presented a cheque for £3,458.63 to Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends towards its Hospiscare@Home service

The staff raised the sum of by holding raffles, a Christmas jumper day, hamper draws and placing collection boxes throughout their head office.

Ian Styles, product director said: “Axminster Tools and Machinery have been delighted to help the Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends with their invaluable work in the community for those most in need.

“All of the money has been raised by the staff and we are very proud of this achievement.”

The League relies on generosity from the community to fund its various commitments.

A spokeswoman said:”The Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service has been set up with Hospiscare, who runs the service, while the League funds it. This amounts to more than £250,000 a year so we are very grateful for fundraising on this scale from Axminster Tools and Machinery.”

