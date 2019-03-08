Advanced search

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

PUBLISHED: 11:53 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 16 July 2019

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON

Archant

The winning team (l to r) Richard Payne, Billy Long, Chris Long, Joe Berry, Dave Barnes, Jon Symes, Phil Crabb; front - Max Richardson, Josh Moughton, Richard Walker. Copy AT&MThe winning team (l to r) Richard Payne, Billy Long, Chris Long, Joe Berry, Dave Barnes, Jon Symes, Phil Crabb; front - Max Richardson, Josh Moughton, Richard Walker. Copy AT&M

Axminster's biggest employer has been commended for its commitment to keeping its workforce fit and healthy.

Axminster Tools and machinery (AT&M), which employs 287, was presented with the certificate for Business Contribution to Staff Wellbeing through Sporting Activity at the Devon Sports Awards.

The accolade recognises the company's achievements during the sporting year to March 31.

Axminster Tools and Machinery is keen to promote a healthy lifestyle for all of its employees, incorporating work-life balance, healthy eating and physical activities.

To this end the company has encouraged and financially supported a range of lunchtime and after-work sports and activities.

These include netball, football, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions and, most recently, a lunchtime spinning class at the local LED sports centre.

The awards evening took place recently at Sandy Park, the home of Premiership rugby team Exeter Chiefs.

Jenny Walrond, BBC Spotlight's health correspondent, compèred the evening and Rob Baxter, director of rugby at Exeter Chiefs, held a questions and answers session.

After the presentation of the awards, BBC Radio Devon's James Vickery interviewed some of the winners which included Axminster Tools and Machinery's buying and product manager Laurie Forino.

He said: "We came here tonight never imagining we would win an award, but are thrilled that we have. Whether it's netball, football, spinning, having a HIIT session or a lunchtime walk, many of us enjoy sport and taking part in some of the activities supported by the company who are fully committed to providing a comprehensive wellbeing programme.

"It's fantastic to win an award for something we really enjoy."

* More sporting success was enjoyed by AT&M's five-a-side football team. They were one of 13 sides competing in the Herman Miller Cup organised by The Furniture Makers ' Company at the Lemonade Power league Football Centre in Coventry recently. At full time, in the final, Axminster were tied at 2-2 with bed manufacturer Hypnos, resulting in a penalty shoot out.

Team manager Phil Crabb said: "The game came down to the wire, with a heroic save from goalkeeper Joe Berry and a final goal from Billy Long, resulting in our team winning the game 3-2 on penalties."

