Top award for Honiton midwife

Mair Davies (left) lead professional midwifery advocate and midwife, with Jo Bassett, deputy head of midwifery and gynecology. Picture RD&E Archant

Mair wins national recognition for her promoting high standards

A Honiton nurse, who has delivered hundreds of babies, has won a national award from the Royal College of Midwives (RCM)

Mair Davies, 42, has been commended by the organisation for demonstrating 'exceptional advocacy for midwives and promoting a high standard of midwifery practice'.

The awards, which were hosted by the BBC TV's One Show presenter Alex Jones, are designed to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in midwifery across the UK.

Mair, a lead professional midwifery advocate and midwife at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Exeter, said: “It was really fantastic to just be nominated for this prestigious national award, but then to go on and win has been truly amazing.

“I am proud to work with a team of passionate midwives who, every day, go above and beyond to support families in our care and it is a real privilege to be able to support them in doing so.”

Jo Bassett, deputy head of midwifery and gynecology at the RD&E, said: “Mair is exceptionally passionate about making a difference to the staff she works with in order to achieve a positive impact on wellbeing. She is well versed at ensuring collaboration so that staff are able to work productively but also enables them to have a sense of feeling supported. She is a positive ambassador for midwifery who will look for the good in all situations and is well deserving of the RCM award for 'PMA of the year'.”

Mair, 42, said she was not sure exactly how many babies she had delivered but it must have been at least 220.

“I have definitely worked with hundreds of families supporting them throughout their pregnancy - as the majority of work of a midwife is antenatal care and post-natally,” she said.

Mair has worked as a rotational midwife at the birth centre in Honiton and across the entire patch.

She helps women to stop smoking during their pregnancy, provides care for women and families having their babies on the labour ward, in the alongside birth centres, in the freestanding birth centres and also in women's own homes.