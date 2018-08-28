Top gymnast Buster looking to train the next generation of elite athletes in Honiton

Gymnast Buster Tutcher (left) with Honiton Gymnastics Club coach James Reddy. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

One of Honiton Gymnastic Club’s most successful athletes is now taking on a coaching role as he looks to add another dimension to his blossoming career.

Buster Tutcher, 20, joined the club as a five-year-old, and went on to become a triallist for the British world championship team in 2013 and clinch the title of junior British champion at the British Championships in 2015 and 2016.

The Lyme Regis-born gymnast joined the Honiton club as a youngster after leaving Axminster Gymnastics Club in 2003 as a five-year-old.

He is now coaching children aged five to 11 as looks to earn his British Gymnastics Level 2 badge.

Buster said: “Gymnastics has definitely shaped me as a person – it has taught me a lot of life skills and given me a lot of self-confidence and pride in who I have become, especially at this club. I would certainly encourage people to take up the discipline a sit helps you form relationships with a wide range of people, keeps you active and healthy and provides you with characterises, such as motivation and determination.”

Buster joined Honiton Gymnastics Club when it had less than 50 members – allowing him to observe how the higher-trained athletes trained.

As a result, Buster threw himself into the discipline, steadily rising up through the different skill groups – reaching the highest group aged 11.

Although not uncommon nowadays, the feat was impressive at the time Buster was training because the club was so small – meaning the older gymnasts were at the top level.

Buster continues to compete alongside his coaching and is preparing for the British Championships 2019.

He will compete in the senior mixed pair category with his partner Abi Sandford.

Off field, Buster has described the gym club’s plight as ‘saddening’. He added: “To have the uncertainty of whether I’ll be able to do the sport I love for much longer makes it harder to train. It’s always at the back of my mind.

“When I heard the news, I did not know if I would ever find a place I could train permanent at in Honiton, which then made me question if I would be continue to compete at the highest level.

“I think we need as much support as we can get to be able to find somewhere that’s appropriate and fit-for-purpose for the long-term.”