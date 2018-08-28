Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Top gymnast Buster looking to train the next generation of elite athletes in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 17:01 29 January 2019

Gymnast Buster Tutcher (left) with Honiton Gymnastics Club coach James Reddy. Picture: Callum Lawton

Gymnast Buster Tutcher (left) with Honiton Gymnastics Club coach James Reddy. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

One of Honiton Gymnastic Club’s most successful athletes is now taking on a coaching role as he looks to add another dimension to his blossoming career.

Buster Tutcher, 20, joined the club as a five-year-old, and went on to become a triallist for the British world championship team in 2013 and clinch the title of junior British champion at the British Championships in 2015 and 2016.

The Lyme Regis-born gymnast joined the Honiton club as a youngster after leaving Axminster Gymnastics Club in 2003 as a five-year-old.

He is now coaching children aged five to 11 as looks to earn his British Gymnastics Level 2 badge.

Buster said: “Gymnastics has definitely shaped me as a person – it has taught me a lot of life skills and given me a lot of self-confidence and pride in who I have become, especially at this club. I would certainly encourage people to take up the discipline a sit helps you form relationships with a wide range of people, keeps you active and healthy and provides you with characterises, such as motivation and determination.”

Buster joined Honiton Gymnastics Club when it had less than 50 members – allowing him to observe how the higher-trained athletes trained.

As a result, Buster threw himself into the discipline, steadily rising up through the different skill groups – reaching the highest group aged 11.

Although not uncommon nowadays, the feat was impressive at the time Buster was training because the club was so small – meaning the older gymnasts were at the top level.

Buster continues to compete alongside his coaching and is preparing for the British Championships 2019.

He will compete in the senior mixed pair category with his partner Abi Sandford.

Off field, Buster has described the gym club’s plight as ‘saddening’. He added: “To have the uncertainty of whether I’ll be able to do the sport I love for much longer makes it harder to train. It’s always at the back of my mind.

“When I heard the news, I did not know if I would ever find a place I could train permanent at in Honiton, which then made me question if I would be continue to compete at the highest level.

“I think we need as much support as we can get to be able to find somewhere that’s appropriate and fit-for-purpose for the long-term.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Cranbrook Football Club nets super sponsorship from the Chip Shack

The Chip Shack'’s Billy Lang is seen presenting Cranbrook boss Jon martin with one of the new polo tops. Also in the picture are members of the Cranbrook team wearing the new shirts. Picture JON MARTIN

Bowring stars as Couch free-kick nets Hippos a home point

Honiton at home to Ilfracombe. Ref mhsp 02 19TI 7910. Picture: Terry Ife

Cherry Liell drives in to launch her year of office as Honiton ladies’ captain

Honiton's new lady captain, Cherry Lielll at the drive-in to signal the start of her year in office. Picture HGC

Honiton Under-9s so impressive in wins over Hemyock and Sidmouth

The Honiton Under-9s wearing their new training tops kindly sponsored by Classic Home Improvements and supplied by the Honiton Sports Shop. Back row (left to right) David Broom Alfie Lloyd, Oliver Beer, Tao Wallis, Toby Morrish, Josh Welch, Rich Welch. Front row (left to right) George Selway, Dexter van Broom, Noah Pemberton, Josh Griffiths. Picture: DAVID BROOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists