Top jazz singer to perform at Tuckers Jazz Club

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 October 2019

Tina May will be performing in Dalwood

Archant

Tuckers Jazz Club will be welcoming top singer Tina May in November.

A jazz singer who has appeared with some of the top jazz musicians in the country will be the next guest at Tuckers Jazz Club.

Considered as one of the finest jazz vocalist's the UK has ever produced, according to a review by All Music Guide, Tina May will be performing in Dalwood early in November.

Tina Mackenney, who organises the club said: "Tina May is a fabulous jazz singer who has appeared with some of the finest jazz musicians in the UK.

"She will be accompanied by Craig Milverton on keyboard, Ashley John Long, an amazing bass player from Cardiff and local talented drummer Coach York."

Tina May and the Craig Milverton Trio will be performing at the Tuckers Arm, Dalwood, on Saturday, November 2, at 8pm..

To book tickets, priced £10, you can either email t.mackenney111@btinternet.com or call on 01404 831280 or 07999 553477.

To book a meal at the Tuckers Arms before the gig, call 01404 881342.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

