Top pianists Craig Milverton and Dave Newton to play in Dalwood

Pianists Dave Newton (seated) and Craig Milverton (standing) will be performing at Tuckers Jazz Club, in Dalwood. Picture: Diana Bowerman Archant

Pianists Dave Newton and Craig Milverton will be playing at Tuckers Jazz Club in Dalwood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitor to Tuckers Jazz Club will get the chance to hear the skills of two award-winning pianists at the next gig lined up for the venue.

Dave Newton and Craig Milverton will be performing in Dalwood at the end of the month.

Described as 'kings of the keyboard, the pair are between them 14 times UK award winners.

A spokesman for Tuckers Jazz Club said: "They will cover a wide range of music but mainly well-known jazz standards.

"Their appearance in Dalwood will be a unique experience of hearing both pianists at the same time."

Dave Newton was and educated at the Leeds College of Music, and his recording career began in 1985 with Buddy De Franco and Martin Taylor and his first solo album was released in 1988.

Although Craig Milverton took piano lessons from the ages of seven-12, he has no formal jazz training but his main influences are Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans.

The pair will be performing on Saturday, February 29, at 8pm, at The Tuckers Arms, Dalwood, with tickets costing £10.

For more information, visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk, or call 01404 831280 or 07999 553477.