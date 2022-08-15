Tourist blamed satnav for sending him wrong way up A303 dual carriageway

A tourist has been banned from driving after he went the wrong way up the A 303 dual carriageway in East Devon.

Thanushanth Navaratnarajah found himself driving straight towards oncoming cars at Marsh, near Honiton, after becoming confused by instructions from his satnav.

He was trying to take his parents for a day out to the beach in May this year but ended up with his Audi on the hard shoulder after narrowly avoiding a collision.

Navaratnarajah, aged 30, Sangar Avenue Chessington, Surrey, admitted dangerous driving and was disqualified for a year and given a one year community order with 60 hours of unpaid community work by Exeter magistrates.

The court was told a driver in a convoy stopped the traffic heading along the dual carriageway towards the Audi car which then stopped on the hard shoulder. No one was hurt in the incident.

The defendant, who sells medical equipment, said he was not from the area and had misinterpreted his Sat Nav system.

He said he could lose his business and staff would lose their jobs if he lost his licence. He added: "It's not just a job, it's my dream.".