Events week for Honiton

Councillors and officials at the launch of #inhoniton and #HonitonEventsWeek Picture EDDC Archant

Celebration of the town’s cultural offering and green spaces is being planned

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A week-long celebration of Honiton’s cultural offering and green spaces is being launched in May.

The new Honiton Events Week will include cultural and fun health and wellbeing themed activities - where local people can meet teams from different East Devon services.

The seven day programme kicks off with a museums at night event at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 25.

It continues at different venues across the town with horticultural talks, creative workshops, nature walks, fitness classes, circus skills, wellbeing courses and a Dragons’ Den-style community funding event, all of which are free.

The week concludes with an evening outdoor cinema show at Allhallows play area on Friday, May 31.

The district council is keen to hear people’s views – not just about what they currently have - but also what they would like to see more of and how Honiton’s green spaces can be improved.

Honiton Events Week is the first phase of a new ‘umbrella’ initiative - called #inhoniton - comprising further activities, development and support for green spaces.

The aim is to encourage local people to get more active with family and friends, become more involved in volunteering and to generally get more use out of all the council’s sites in the town.

Events planned are:

Saturday, May 25, 5.30pm : Museums at Night, Thelma Hulbert Gallery.

Monday, May 27, 9.30-11.30am nature walk Knapp Copse; 2-3pm garden design, venue tbc.

Tuesday, May 28, taster gym/exercise classes LED Honiton Leisure Centre; 10am-12pm circus skills, outside Honiton Family Church; 11am-2pm BBQ Masterclass Offwell Woods; 11am-3pm family storytelling workshop Thelma Hulbert Gallery.

Wednesday, May 29, 10am-3pm Honiton Bottom Adventure Day; 10.30am-12pm Woolly Wednesday Thelma Hulbert Gallery; 1.30-3pm Early Years Creative Session Thelma Hulbert Gallery; 2-4pm Honiton Dragons event at The Beehive.

Thursday, May 30, taster gym/exercise classes LED Honiton Leisure Centre ; 9.15am Devon Loves Dogs, Honiton Bottom; 11am-2pm Go Wild in Honiton at Beehive; 11am-3pm Felting workshop Thelma Hulbert Gallery; 11am-12.30pm Ways2Wellbeing, LED ; 2-3pm Wow with a Windowbox venue tbc; 2-4pm Tour of the Glen.